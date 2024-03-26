Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.