Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.