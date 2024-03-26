Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $106.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.