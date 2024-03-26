Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,050 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Viemed Healthcare worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.55 million, a PE ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.