Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.