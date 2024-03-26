Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the period. Digi International comprises approximately 1.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Digi International worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Digi International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 676,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 208,204 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Digi International by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 527,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digi International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Digi International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Digi International stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

