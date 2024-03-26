Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

