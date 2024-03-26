Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for 5.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $5,169,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

AXON opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $325.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

