Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,050 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.