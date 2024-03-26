Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

BSM stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

