Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $641.05.

KLAC traded down $11.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $688.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,707. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.11.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

