Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,314 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after buying an additional 1,648,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio Stock Down 3.7 %

GRTS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 972,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.39. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 847.24% and a negative return on equity of 147.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gritstone bio in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio Profile

(Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.