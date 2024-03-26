Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.13. 551,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

