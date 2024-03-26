Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. 6,179,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

