Trust Co of the South Purchases Shares of 26,078 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

NYSE TFC remained flat at $37.60 during trading on Tuesday. 5,724,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,977,518. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

