Trust Co of the South Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000. nCino comprises 1.2% of Trust Co of the South’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co of the South owned 0.12% of nCino as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in nCino by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,152. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

