Trust Co of the South Makes New $340,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trust Co of the South bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $61.00. 7,632,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

