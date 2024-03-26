Trust Co of the South Invests $637,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.81. 230,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

