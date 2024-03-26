Trust Co of the South Invests $492,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 346,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 254,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

