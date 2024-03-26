Trust Co of the South Invests $316,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.