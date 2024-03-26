Trust Co of the South Invests $13.20 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.5% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.71. 8,059,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $460.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.94. The company has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

