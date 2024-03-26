Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 6,012 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $119.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,579. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

View Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.