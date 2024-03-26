Trust Co of the South Buys Shares of 2,222 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.57. 1,947,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

