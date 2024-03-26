Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.61 and a beta of 1.69. Vericel has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $352,046.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $42,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,022. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 718.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 174.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

