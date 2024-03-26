Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 42.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

