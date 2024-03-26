Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
