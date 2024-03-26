Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Trading Down 5.9%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. 239,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 68,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

