Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 185646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Trigon Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.
Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.76 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Trigon Metals Company Profile
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
