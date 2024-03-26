TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

