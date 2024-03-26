Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of UMB Financial worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in UMB Financial by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,648,000 after buying an additional 94,024 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,667 shares of company stock worth $1,187,393. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

