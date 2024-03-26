Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 1,595.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 2,164.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

PTC opened at $188.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.35. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.