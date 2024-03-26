Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of CTS worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after buying an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CTS by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CTS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

