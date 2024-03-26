Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 16,823 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the quarter. CNX Resources comprises 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $35,250,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

