Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 10,483 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.