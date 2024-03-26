Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,301,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,472,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $139.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

