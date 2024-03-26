Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,542 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of EnerSys worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

ENS opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

