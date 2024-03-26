Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $22.09 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for about 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of CSW Industrials worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.9 %

CSWI opened at $228.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.09 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $198.69.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.