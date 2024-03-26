Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Acushnet worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 91.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 581.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE GOLF opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $580,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

