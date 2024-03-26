Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Kforce accounts for 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $20,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kforce by 26.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,557,000 after buying an additional 521,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after buying an additional 120,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,477,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kforce by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Kforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 609,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

