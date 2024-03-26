Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Enpro makes up 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $29,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enpro by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enpro by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enpro by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $1,013,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $159.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.04 and a fifty-two week high of $167.21.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

