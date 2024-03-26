Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,510 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

