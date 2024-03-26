Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Tree Island Steel Stock Up 0.9 %
TSL stock opened at C$3.36 on Tuesday. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$2.78 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.21.
About Tree Island Steel
