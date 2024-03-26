TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,907. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

