Tran Capital Management L.P. Sells 214,959 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,959 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 3.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,400,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,276,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,524,435. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.