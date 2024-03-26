Tran Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120,424 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $37,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,958,000 after purchasing an additional 540,411 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,477,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.06. 3,491,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.87. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.