Tran Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 0.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $93.50. 387,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,022. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Our Latest Report on GGG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,262 shares of company stock worth $5,450,667. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.