Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases Shares of 165,231 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after buying an additional 828,022 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 4,176,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

