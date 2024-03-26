Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 10,262 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,245,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.87. 2,783,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

