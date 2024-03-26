Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $522.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $395.40 and a 52-week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

