Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $3.27 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.61. 1,535,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.