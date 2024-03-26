Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Invests $15.90 Million in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 805,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,896,000. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 4.1% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned approximately 0.55% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SGOL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.76. 1,890,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

